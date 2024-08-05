TheTrucker.com
For the fourth straight week, fuel prices fall

By Bruce Guthrie -
For the fourth straight week, diesel prices fell nationwide.

Diesel fuel prices continue to trend downward.

For the fourth week in a row, prices fell, this time natinonally by about a penny per gallon to $3.755 from $3.768 according to the numbers released by the Petroleum Administration for Defense District.

The penny drop in price was the norm across most reporting regions.

The exceptions were the Central Atlantic and the Midwest.

The Central Atlantic regions’ prices fell more than three cents to under $4 per gallon. That region fell four cents last week to $4.028. The price plunge continued to $3.991 per gallon.

The Midwest region made a very minute jump from $$3.727 to $3.729 this week.

West Coast fell by two cents from $4.370 to $4.356

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

