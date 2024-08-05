Colorado authorities, motorcycle community promote new lane filtering law

Save the date.

Lane filtering becomes legal in Colorado this Wednesday, Aug. 7, allowing motorcycles to pass between stopped vehicles, under specific circumstances.

According to a press release issued by the Colorado Department of Transportation, to increase awareness of this new law, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and motorcycle partners held a press conference at CDOT to educate the public about lane filtering, differentiate it from lane splitting, and encourage safe driving and riding practices.

“Motorcyclists are among our most vulnerable road users. They represent less than 3% of the vehicles on the road but account for almost 20% of the deaths,” said Glenn Davis, CDOT’s highway safety office manager. “This new law hopes to prevent drivers of much larger vehicles from striking motorcycles from behind.”

For motorcycle riders to lane filter correctly, they must follow these rules:

1. If a rider wants to pass, traffic must be at a complete stop.

2. The lane must be wide enough for the motorcycle to pass the vehicle safely.

3. The motorcycle must not exceed 15 mph.

4. The rider must pass safely and control the motorcycle.

5. The rider must pass on the left and not enter the oncoming traffic lane.

The release also pointed out an important point of clarity which was distinguishing lane filtering from lane splitting, which remains illegal.

“Let me make it perfectly clear — lane filtering is not the same as lane splitting,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Lane filtering allows motorcyclists to safely navigate through stopped traffic only. Lane splitting involves riding between lanes of moving vehicles and is illegal.”

Motorcycle riders from across Colorado rallied at the event to show their support for the new law and advocate for responsible lane filtering.

“It’s up to the individual rider to assess if the conditions are safe for filtering. Lane filtering is optional and should be reserved for riders with the proper skill and confidence,” said Steven Horst, membership chair with BMW Motorcycle Club of Colorado. “It is often impossible to predict the actions of other drivers, so motorcyclists can look to our new Colorado law to keep ourselves safe.”

Lane filtering will be common at stop lights or gridlocked traffic. It allows riders to, when safe, navigate toward the front of the line to avoid being struck from behind.

“Lane filtering gives us another tool and chance to stay out of harm’s way,” said Armene Piper, Motorcycle Operator Safety Training and Motorcycle Safety Foundation certified coach and owner of Clutch Motorcycle Training. “Riding is a lifelong commitment to safety and training. Motorcyclists should always ride sober, wear protective gear and stay focused on the road.”

CDOT is launching a new awareness campaign from Aug. 5-25 to promote the lane filtering law to motorcycle riders as well as the drivers of vehicles. The campaign will include traffic radio reads, streaming audio, and social media posts.