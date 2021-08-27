TheTrucker.com
Former transportation secretary Chao joins board of directors at Hyliion

By The Trucker News Staff -
Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is joining the board of directors for Hyliion Holdings Corp, which develops electric powertrains for Class 8 trucks. (Courtesy: Hyliion)

AUSTIN, Texas — Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is joining the board of directors for Hyliion Holdings Corp., the company announced Aug. 24. Hyliion specializes in creating electric powertrains for Class 8 trucks as well as for passenger cars.

“Elaine Chao has had an incredibly distinguished career promoting innovation and American excellence, and we are fortunate to have her join our board,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from both a transportation and competitiveness viewpoint that will support Hyliion as we continue to move along our path to commercialization and work toward our vision of a global net-carbon-negative commercial trucking industry.”

Chao, who served as the nation’s secretary of transportation from January 2017 to January 2021, has also served as president and CEO of United Way of America and as head of the Peace Corps, as well as a banker with Citicorp and Bank of America. She has also served on a number of Fortune 500 public boards, and now serves on the board of Kroger Co.

