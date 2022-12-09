Freightflow TMS launches version 2.5

RENO, Nevada — Cloud-based fleet management software company Freightflow TMS has launched its newest version, known as 2.5.

The company said in a news release that the software update includes “new features that aim to help customers automate and edit more elements of the load management process with real-time tracking data and analytics.”

“The intent is reducing the number of manual tasks, double entries and errors,” the news release stated.

The new version comes alongside a new look website “that represents the future direction of Freightflow, simple and intuitive technology to help automate the flow of fresh produce and reduce carbon footprint,” according to the news release.

Freightflow CEO and founder Butch Peri said he is proud of the hard work dedicated to optimizing the software and is excited to see the new website.

“Along with the appointment of Jack Colemanzo, the new director of sales and partnerships, we expect 2023 to be a great year helping fresh produce logistics teams automate processes, saving time, money and the planet along the way,” Peri said