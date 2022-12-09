TheTrucker.com
The Nation

TravelCenters of America adds 78 semi-truck parking spaces with new central California store

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   TravelCenters of America adds 78 semi-truck parking spaces with new central California store
Reading Time: < 1 minute
TravelCenters of America adds 78 semi-truck parking spaces with new central California store
TravelCenters of America (TA) has opened a new store in California, adding 78 big rig parking spaces to the Madera area along busy Highway 99 at exit 44. (Courtesy: TA)

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA) has opened a new store in California, adding 78 big rig parking spaces to the Madera area along busy Highway 99 at exit 44.

Amenities include:

  • Five showers.
  • Six diesel bays with DEF.
  • Restaurants, including Cinnabon, Indian Curry NAAN Stop, Fatburger, Yogurtland and Pizza Hut Express.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • Driver lounge.
  • CAT Scale.
  • Pet area.
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE