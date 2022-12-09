TravelCenters of America adds 78 semi-truck parking spaces with new central California store

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA) has opened a new store in California, adding 78 big rig parking spaces to the Madera area along busy Highway 99 at exit 44.
Amenities include:
- Five showers.
- Six diesel bays with DEF.
- Restaurants, including Cinnabon, Indian Curry NAAN Stop, Fatburger, Yogurtland and Pizza Hut Express.
- Laundry facilities.
- Driver lounge.
- CAT Scale.
- Pet area.
