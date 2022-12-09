US Senate passes resolution recognizing ‘Wreaths Across America Day’

WASHINGTON — The Senate has unanimously passed a resolution designating Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as “Wreaths Across America Day.”

Introduced by Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME), the resolution was passed on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

A convoy of volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of fallen American soldiers, a news release stated.

Over the past 31 years, Wreaths Across America has sent more than 14.4 million wreaths to various locations, including national cemeteries and veterans’ memorials in all 50 states and overseas.

“From Arlington National Cemetery that overlooks our nation’s capital, to Normandy American Cemetery above the beaches that Allied troops stormed on D-Day, the wreath laying ceremonies on Dec.17 are a powerful demonstration of respect and appreciation for our veterans,” said Sens. Collins and King in a joint news release.

“For more than thirty years, the fields of Maine-made wreaths have served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices of America’s veterans,” the senators’ statement continued. “The longevity of this event is a testament to the spirit of Maine people, our overwhelming gratitude to our nation’s servicemembers, and the extraordinary dedication of all those who have made the tribute possible. This resolution remembers and honors America’s veterans this holiday season, while also teaching younger generations of the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms and to defend our liberty.”

Thousands of volunteers are expected to lay the wreaths at the graves of each American veteran.

In addition to Arlington National Cemetery, volunteers will place wreaths at 3,100 locations nationwide.

The general public can register to participate in Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery here.