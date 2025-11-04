FTR, Truckstop: Spot rates weaker for all equipment types in the latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system declined versus the previous week for all equipment types during the week ended Oct. 31.

“Dry van spot rates were down for the third time in four weeks while refrigerated rates decreased for the first time in five weeks,” FTR said. “Flatbed spot declined for only the second time in six weeks. Spot rate changes remain largely in keeping with seasonal expectations. Spot volume rose week over week for the first time in four weeks.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity increased 1.1% after falling nearly 7% in the previous week. Volume was 7.5% higher than in the same 2024 week, returning prior-year comparisons to positive territory after the prior week’s decline. Loads were down more than 18% versus the five-year average for the week. Truck postings increased 1.4%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – eased marginally.

Total Spot Rates

After barely moving in the prior two weeks, the total market broker-posted rate declined just under 2 cents, matching week 37 for the largest decrease since July. Total rates were 0.3% lower than in the same 2024 week – the first negative comparison in 13 weeks – but about 8% below the five-year average for the week. Historically, spot rates for the current week (week 44) usually rise for dry van and refrigerated equipment but decline for flatbed.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates declined just under 1 cent after decreasing by less than that during the previous week. Rates were 2.4% below those in the same 2024 week and 14% lower than the five-year average for the week. Dry van loads increased 1.7%. Volume was 3.4% higher than in the same 2024 week but more than 34% below the five-year average for the week.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates decreased by just over 2 cents after ticking up half a cent in the prior week. Rates were 2% higher than they were during the same 2024 week but close to 7% lower than the five-year average. Refrigerated loads fell 6.3%. Load volume was 11% below the same 2024 week and more than 40% below the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates declined more than 1 cent after rising by just under half a cent during the previous week. Rates were flat versus the same 2024 week but about 7% below the five-year average for the week. Flatbed loads were up 2.9%. Load volume was more than 17% higher than in the same 2024 week but about 4% below the five-year average.