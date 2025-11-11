FTR, Truckstop: Van spot rates rise as expected

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Total broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system barely moved during the week ending Nov. 7, but rates for both refrigerated and dry van equipment rose as they typically due in the run-up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

“Dry van spot rates were up for the first time in three weeks,” FTR said. “Refrigerated rates returned to their upward trend after a one-week decrease. Flatbed spot rates declined slightly in a week that typically sees a larger decrease in rates.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity fell 8.2% after increasing just over 1% in the previous week. Volume was essentially flat at down 0.1% versus the same 2024 week but was down about 25% versus the five-year average for the week. Truck postings fell 5.5%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – declined to its lowest level in 11 weeks.

Total Spot Rates

For the third time in four weeks, the total market broker-posted rate barely moved, ticking up just two-tenths of a cent after the previous week’s drop of about 2 cents. Rates were – like volume – basically flat versus the same 2024 week at down 0.1% but were about 8% below the five-year average for the week. During the current week (week 45), refrigerated rates have been reliably stronger historically while flatbed rates nearly always decline week over week. Dry van rates have been mixed over time, but in recent years usually have declined in the current week.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates rose 5 cents – the strongest increase in 10 weeks – after declining just over 2 cents in the prior week. Rates were almost 2% higher than they were during the same 2024 week but more than 8% lower than the five-year average. Refrigerated loads increased 1.6%. Load volume was close to 18% below the same 2024 week and 46% below the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates dipped fourth-tenths of a cent after declining a little more than 1 cent during the previous week. Rates were 1% higher than in the same 2024 week but more than 6% below the five-year average for the week. Flatbed loads fell 13.2% – the largest drop since the week of the July 4th holiday. Load volume was more than 5% higher than in the same 2024 week but almost 14% below the five-year average