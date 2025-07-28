TheTrucker.com
FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index for May was strong, but volatility is likely

By Dana Guthrie -
FTR's Trucking Conditions Index improves in May, but uncertainty looms.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index for May rose to 3.56, which is the strongest reading since February 2022.

The April index level was -0.81, which was roughly in line with the two months prior. While May’s TCI was strong it also probably was an outlier, according to FTR. The near-term outlook is for negative or near-neutral market conditions for carriers.

“The unusually robust TCI reading in May – certainly by the standards of the past couple of years – speaks more to the volatility of market conditions than it does improvement,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “The index’s largest positive factor was falling diesel prices, which was not the situation in June or July, of course. Nor do we expect May’s big improvement in freight volume to be sustained. As we have noted, the supply chain’s efforts to anticipate and respond to changing tariff policies and other uncertainties make it difficult to get a firm read on the truck freight market’s trajectory. We still expect the start of a modestly more favorable market for carriers by early next year, but, frankly, we still see significant risks both to the upside and downside.”

Details of the May FTR Trucking Conditions Index are found in the July issue of FTR’s Trucking Update.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

