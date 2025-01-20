TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index for November strongest since April 2022

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index for November strongest since April 2022
Reading Time: < 1 minute
FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index for November strongest since April 2022
November trucking index posts strongest reading since April 2022.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.   FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index for November rose to a 3.02 reading from 0.49 in October with carrier market conditions as measured by the TCI the strongest since April 2022.

“A few outliers aside, our forecast indicates positive TCI readings over the next couple of years, but it does not show the index more favorable for carriers than it was in November until the third quarter of this year,” said Avery Vise, vice president of trucking. “The first half of 2025 still looks to be one of transition from the tough market of the past couple of years to one in which carriers have greater ability to achieve a desirable margin. We will be watching Trump administration policy initiatives closely for any developments that might shift the trajectory of the truck freight market.”

According to the FTR Trucking Conditions Index, the improved TCI stems from lower fuel costs and less challenging rates, partially offset by weaker utilization.  FTR still expects the truck freight market to be consistently favorable for carriers by the second quarter of 2025, but the outlook is somewhat softer than it was previously due to weaker growth forecasts for freight demand, utilization, and rates.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE