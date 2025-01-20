Illinois has driver assistance available during subzero weather

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. –The Illinois Tollway urges drivers to be prepared when traveling during dangerously cold winter weather and to dial *999 for prompt roadside assistance if they experience mechanical problems or are stranded along the Tollway system.

In a media release, the Tollway stated that to help reach drivers faster during the frigid weather forecast to move into the region, it is deploying around-the-clock Zero Weather Road Patrols which began January 19, to more quickly locate and aid drivers who need roadside assistance while traveling on the Tollway system.

Drivers calling *999 will obtain rapid assistance from Zero Weather Road Patrols, Tollway Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) trucks or Tollway roadway maintenance crews.

“Safety is always our highest priority and during this frigid weather we want to remind drivers they can always reach us by dialing *999 if they need roadside assistance on our system,” not only during freezing winter weather but throughout the year,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. “We provide our *999 roadside assistance service not just in the winter, but 365 days a year. Help is always just a phone call away on the Illinois Tollway.”

Winter Weather Travel Tips

The Tollway offers the following travel tips to keep safe during dangerously cold weather:

Cell phone users should call *999 motorist assistance for roadway assistance and note the roadway and direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad.

for roadway assistance and note the roadway and direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad. Stranded motorists should turn on their emergency lights and remain in their vehicles until help arrives.

until help arrives. Be sure your cell phone is fully charged before heading out.

before heading out. Be sure tires are properly inflated during cold weather. Tires lose a pound of pressure for every 10 degrees the temperature drops.

during cold weather. Tires lose a pound of pressure for every 10 degrees the temperature drops. Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up and ensure that you have extra to account for additional driving time if the weather is unfavorable.

to avoid gas line freeze-up and ensure that you have extra to account for additional driving time if the weather is unfavorable. Keep a cold weather safety kit in your car that includes gloves, boots, blankets, road flares, water and a flashlight with fresh batteries.

In addition, before traveling, to receive real-time information on pavement conditions and roadway incidents, drivers should sign up for Tollway Trip Tweets at twitter.com or from the Tollway’s website at illinoistollway.com. Drivers can follow all five Tollway Trips or just the roadways that interest them. The five are: @94_294_Tollway, @I_90_Tollway, @I_88_Tollway, @I_355_Tollway and @IL_390_Tollway

Zero Weather Road Patrols

The Illinois Tollway typically operates 24-hour Zero Weather Road Patrols whenever temperatures or sustained wind chills fall below zero degrees to bolster the roadway assistance already provided by Tollway Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) trucks.

While Tollway H.E.L.P. trucks sponsored by Geico run from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, a minimum of 12 Zero Weather Road Patrols provide additional coverage throughout the day and night, including weekends.

The Zero Weather Road Patrols consist of crew cab trucks equipped with arrow boards for directing traffic around accidents or stranded vehicles and accommodate passengers if motorists need to be transported to a Tollway maintenance garage, toll plaza or Tollway oasis while service is obtained.

Cars or trucks with flat tires, batteries needing a boost, overheated radiators or empty fuel tanks are just some of the most frequent problems reported among drivers needing help.