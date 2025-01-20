PITT OHIO announces new LTL express lane to the Texas border

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PITT OHIO is introducing a new LTL express lane to six key cross-border cities in Texas.

“This operational setup brings significant improvements over the traditional hub and spoke system utilized by many national carriers,” said Geoff Muessig, EVP and CMO. “By consolidating freight at a single terminal and dispatching directly to the destination cities, we reduce handling, thereby minimizing the risk of damages, shortages, or lost freight. Our streamlined approach ensures faster transit times, offering superior service levels compared to most national carriers.”

According to a company press release, strategic initiative will involve the consolidation of freight at the company’s Cincinnati terminal, with shipments efficiently routed to Laredo, El Paso, McAllen, Brownsville, Eagle Pass and Del Rio. For the final mile delivery to these border cities, PITT OHIO will collaborate with their partner to the south, Averitt Express. The LTL express lane in Texas underscores PITT OHIO’s commitment to sustainability.

“Through more direct routing and the elimination of unnecessary miles, we significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Muessig said. “This optimized routing approach not only benefits the environment, but also enhances our operational efficiency, aligning with our goal to deliver exceptional service while maintaining environmental responsibility.”

PITT OHIO believes the new Express LTL lane in Texas will provide customers with faster, more reliable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.