TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Crash on I-94 sends driver into scale house — and then into jail

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Crash on I-94 sends driver into scale house — and then into jail
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Crash on I-94 sends driver into scale house — and then into jail
Vehicle crashes Into I-94 Scales, driver arrested for O.W.I.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind.   A driver has been arrested and sent to jail for O.W.I after crashing into the I-94 eastbound scale house east of the Chesterton exit in Porter County, Ind.

According to an Indiana State Police press release, on Jan 18. Trooper Ketring responded to a single vehicle crash. A black, 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe had driven through the entrance to the scale house at a high rate of speed. The Chevrolet struck the metal entrance gate, then continued through the scale lanes colliding with several street signs and light poles. The vehicle came to a rest on the bypass lane of the scale house against the metal guard rail. Debris from the crash shattered the windows to the scale house.

“During the crash investigation, it was determined that the driver of the Chevrolet had consumed alcoholic beverages and an O.W.I. investigation was then conducted,” the release said. “It was also learned that the driver was attempting to drive home; however, she was headed eastbound on I-94 rather than westbound towards Illinois.”

Driver Refuses O.W.I. Test

Lopez Monserrath, 28, of Chicago, was offered a certified chemical test, but her interactions resulted in a O.W.I. refusal charge. She was incarcerated at the Porter County Jail.

Damage to the light poles, signs, and scale house is estimated at several thousand dollars. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court. Charges listed are initial, final charges to be determined by the Porter County Prosecutor.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE