Crash on I-94 sends driver into scale house — and then into jail

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been arrested and sent to jail for O.W.I after crashing into the I-94 eastbound scale house east of the Chesterton exit in Porter County, Ind.

According to an Indiana State Police press release, on Jan 18. Trooper Ketring responded to a single vehicle crash. A black, 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe had driven through the entrance to the scale house at a high rate of speed. The Chevrolet struck the metal entrance gate, then continued through the scale lanes colliding with several street signs and light poles. The vehicle came to a rest on the bypass lane of the scale house against the metal guard rail. Debris from the crash shattered the windows to the scale house.

“During the crash investigation, it was determined that the driver of the Chevrolet had consumed alcoholic beverages and an O.W.I. investigation was then conducted,” the release said. “It was also learned that the driver was attempting to drive home; however, she was headed eastbound on I-94 rather than westbound towards Illinois.”

Driver Refuses O.W.I. Test

Lopez Monserrath, 28, of Chicago, was offered a certified chemical test, but her interactions resulted in a O.W.I. refusal charge. She was incarcerated at the Porter County Jail.

Damage to the light poles, signs, and scale house is estimated at several thousand dollars. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court. Charges listed are initial, final charges to be determined by the Porter County Prosecutor.