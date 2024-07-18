Fuller wins Landstar truck giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Achieving the Million Mile Safe Driver distinction can have a big reward.

Ask John Fuller of Monroe, Wisconsin.

He was the lucky winner of at 2025 Freightliner Cascadia earlier this month at the Landstar System BCO All-Star celebration in Orlando, Florida.

The All-Star Truck Giveaway, what the company called highlight of Landstar’s event, is exclusively reserved for Landstar Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstar honorees — the designation awarded to the “best of the best” for high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service, according to a press release issued by Landstar. This is the 49th truck Landstar has given away in its history, and the 11th truck awarded specifically to a Landstar Million Mile Safe Driver or Roadstar recipient.

This year’s truck was sponsored in part by Comdata, and the prize includes all registration fees and taxes paid by Landstar.

“John certainly deserves to win this new truck after having safely driven, not one, but two million miles, and helped set the industry standard for safety and service excellence as a Landstar Roadstar,” said Landstar President and CEO Frank Lonegro. “Our congratulations to John, and all the men and women who were recognized for their individual achievements as Landstar Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstar recipients.”

Fuller leased to Landstar as an independent owner-operator in 2003. He achieved his first million miles as a safe driver in 2012. Just two years later, he was recognized as a Landstar Roadstar honoree for consistently proving his commitment to safety and excellence.

Fuller accepted his 2 Million Mile Safe Driver award at the BCO All-Star Celebration shortly before he was called to the stage again, this time, as one of four finalists randomly drawn from the pool of Landstar owner-operators eligible to win the truck giveaway. Then, the finalists each selected one of four boxes, one of which contained the key to the new truck.

Randy Morgan, Comdata President, North America Trucking/Enterprise to the stage to help with the All-Star Truck Giveaway.

“It’s a privilege to be involved with an event and organization that acknowledges the skills and dedication of the men and women who play a crucial role in making the roads safer for us all,” said Morgan.

“We are thankful for our sponsors, like Comdata, for helping us recognize and reward our independent owner-operators with the chance to win a life-changing prize,” Lonegro said.