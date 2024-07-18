ALAN urges industry to participate in logistics survey

For anyone who has ever wanted to donate to a good cause, without dipping into their own funds, there is a way.
The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is benefitting from a collaborative survey involving Georgia College, Mississippi State University and the University of Central Arkansas have opened the 33rd Annual Study of Logistics and Transportation Trends survey .
The educational institutions are not only asking for public input, but they have also promised to make a monetary donation to ALAN for each response they collect.
The survey promises to last just a few minutes, and gives the public a chance to donate without the obligation of donating money.
The survey covers topics such as:
- Evolving industry perceptions;
- Skill-based hiring and L&D practices;
- Interaction between people and technology
- Strategic trends; and
- Regulatory environment.
The survey takes only 15 minutes, and responses are confidential. The survey closes on July 24.
