ALAN urges industry to participate in logistics survey

For anyone who has ever wanted to donate to a good cause, without dipping into their own funds, there is a way.

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is benefitting from a collaborative survey involving Georgia College, Mississippi State University and the University of Central Arkansas have opened the 33rd Annual Study of Logistics and Transportation Trends survey .

The educational institutions are not only asking for public input, but they have also promised to make a monetary donation to ALAN for each response they collect.

The survey promises to last just a few minutes, and gives the public a chance to donate without the obligation of donating money.

The survey covers topics such as:

Evolving industry perceptions;

Skill-based hiring and L&D practices;

Interaction between people and technology

Strategic trends; and

Regulatory environment.

The survey takes only 15 minutes, and responses are confidential. The survey closes on July 24.