ALAN urges industry to participate in logistics survey

By Bruce Guthrie -
For anyone who has ever wanted to donate to a good cause, without dipping into their own funds, there is a way.

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is benefitting from a collaborative survey involving  Georgia College, Mississippi State University and the University of Central Arkansas have opened the 33rd Annual Study of Logistics and Transportation Trends survey .

The educational institutions are not only asking for public input, but they have also promised to make a monetary donation to ALAN for each response they collect. 

The survey promises to last just a few minutes, and gives the public a chance to donate without the obligation of donating money.

The survey covers topics such as:

  • Evolving industry perceptions;
  • Skill-based hiring and L&D practices;
  • Interaction between people and technology
  • Strategic trends; and 
  • Regulatory environment.

 The survey takes only 15 minutes, and responses are confidential. The survey closes on July 24.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

