Fyda Freightliner Columbus opening new location on Aug. 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fyda Freightliner Columbus will be opening its doors to customers at its new location in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Aug. 8. The dealership will now be located on 88 acres off I-70 at 2700 NE Plain City Georgesville Road, just a few miles west of its current location.

“We have been planning for and working toward this day for quite some time,” Gary Tiffan, general manager of Fyda’s Columbus and Zanesville operations, said. “We are extremely excited about being able to serve our customers at our new location. Having everyone working together in one building will help us provide a more seamless and convenient experience for our customers.”

In its current location, Fyda Freightliner Columbus has five buildings that house truck sales, parts & service teams, a body shop, detailing service, its vehicle finance partner Highway Commercial Services, and its corporate employees.

The new 180,000-square-foot. facility will provide more service and body shop bays, larger parts inventory, more parking options and expanded capabilities and amenities such as gated parking, trailer parking, detailing services, walking paths, a four-acre pond stocked with several types of fish, a dog park and more.

“We will continue to offer 24/7 parts and service, as well as regular hours for body shop and detailing services when the new dealership opens,” Tiffan said. “And we are still looking to fill several open positions for this relocation.”