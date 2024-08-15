Garmin unveils new wireless headsets for long-haul drivers

|OLATHE, Kan. — Garmin announced the new dēzl™ Headset 110 and dēzl Headset 210, high-performance wireless trucking headsets that provide a superior audio experience and all-day comfort for long-haul drivers. Available in single-ear or two-in-one convertible options, the headsets introduce a dual-color LED flashlight for hands-free convenience inside and outside the truck cab. The series also boasts enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in the earcups and boom mic, allowing drivers to experience crystal-clear audio for phone calls and media, with superior battery life providing up to 60 hours of continuous talk time through Bluetooth® technology.
“Continuing Garmin’s longstanding commitment to making over-the-road life easier, our new headsets add a useful LED flashlight, allowing drivers to illuminate surroundings in and around their cab,” said VP of Global Consumer Sales Dan Bartel. “The hands-free bright LED setting is great for checking around your rig or finding dropped items on your floorboard.”
So what are the new features?
Designed with all-day shifts in mind, the new headsets are built for maximum comfort and convenience, says Garmin. Those comfort features include:
