Garmin unveils dēzl headsets with LED flashlights

OLATHE, Kan. — Garmin announced the new dēzl Headset 110and dēzl Headset 210, high-performance wireless trucking headsets that provide a superior audio experience and all-day comfort for long-haul drivers. Available in single-ear or two-in-one convertible options, the headsets introduce a dual-color LED flashlight for hands-free convenience inside and outside the truck cab. The series also boasts enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in the earcups and boom mic, allowing drivers to experience crystal-clear audio for phone calls and media, with superior battery life providing up to 60 hours of continuous talk time through Bluetooth technology. “Continuing Garmin’s longstanding commitment to making over-the-road life easier, our new headsets add a useful LED flashlight, allowing drivers to illuminate surroundings in and around their cab,” said Vice President of Global Consumer Sales Dan Bartel. “The hands-free bright LED setting is great for checking around your rig or finding dropped items on your floorboard.” So, what are the new features? LED flashlight: Built into the boom mic, the flashlight can cycle through red, white and extra-bright white LEDs to conveniently illuminate the area around the rig, bringing helpful light to poorly lit parking lots or on the side of the road.

Active noise cancellation: Noise-canceling audio with enhanced bass performance helps quiet loud road noise while the earcup and boom mic help block out interference.

Longer battery life: Go the distance with up to 60 hours of continuous Bluetooth talk time between charges; perfect for full days behind the wheel. Designed with all-day shifts in mind, the new headsets are built for maximum comfort and convenience, says Garmin. Those comfort features include: Plush ear cushions and integrated side pads boast synthetic leather with memory foam to conform to the wearer.

Durable, corrosion-resistant material withstands a demanding work schedule and a new wishbone design provides greater comfort.

A reversible design allows users to wear the earcup on either side, while the boom mic can be adjusted for ideal placement.

Connect to two different Bluetooth sources simultaneously to stream media from one and automatically switch to accept an incoming call from a second device.

Stow the headset when not in use with an included storage hook.

Two-in-one design for the 210 model allows users to easily transition from a single-ear headset to fully immersive stereo headphones when off-duty.