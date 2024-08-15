Trucking Cares Foundation donates $25,000 to help fight human trafficking

WASHINGTON — The Trucking Cares Foundation donated $25,000 to TAT. The nonprofit organization, formerly known as Truckers Against Trafficking, is dedicated to ending human trafficking.

“The depravity of human trafficking is unfathomable. By partnering with law enforcement, motor carriers and truck drivers can vastly expand the reach of rescue efforts, bringing eyes and ears to every corner of the country,” said American Trucking Association‘s Senior Vice President of Federation Relations John Lynch. “The training that TAT provides harnesses truck drivers’ innate sense of compassion and routine vigilance to help them spot victims along their routes over the nation’s highways. This partnership has saved countless victims from exploitation. The Trucking Cares Foundation is proud to support TAT’s lifesaving mission through this donation.”

“We are incredibly grateful for partners like the Trucking Cares Foundation, who championed this work early on and has faithfully grown in engagement and action over the years,” said TAT Executive Director Esther Goetsch. “Thanks to their faithful support, TAT can continue developing new training resources, assist companies in implementing more effective anti-trafficking initiatives, and, most importantly, reach more critical front-line workers with this life-saving information.”

Human trafficking is prevalent in all 50 states, and the number of victims in the United States is estimated in the hundreds of thousands.