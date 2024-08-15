TheTrucker.com
Rest area closure planned, commercial truck parking to remain available

By Bruce Guthrie
Rest area closure planned, commercial truck parking to remain available
Ohio Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that it will close the Northbound I-75 rest stop for one day on Tuesday, August 20, for pavement maintenance.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced on Thursday that it will close the Northbound I-75 rest stop for one day on Tuesday, August 20, for pavement maintenance.

Parking lots on the passenger vehicle/car side of the rest area will be closed beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, and remain closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday. The restroom/refreshments building will also be closed.

Barrels and barricades will close the passenger vehicle parking entrance. Commercial truck parking will be open and accessible to tractor trailers during the closure, however the restroom/refreshments building will remain closed.

The northbound rest area is located near mile marker 179, about 4 miles south of central Bowling Green. Sealcoating is expected to take one full day. Traffic control barricades will be removed Wednesday morning, August 21, to resume normal operations.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

