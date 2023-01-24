General Truck Sales becomes 1st Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in Indiana

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America dealer General Truck Sales has earned the Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer designation at two of its flagship locations in Toledo, Ohio, and Pendleton, Indiana.

General Truck Sales’ Pendleton dealership is the first official Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in Indiana, and its Toledo dealership is now the second in Ohio, according to a news release.

“We are excited to start the new year adding another new state into our expanding network of certified EV dealerships, as well as to see the trend continue of our dealer partners certifying more than one location at a time,” Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, said. “Our goal of developing a widespread electromobility ecosystem of support for our battery-electric trucks is happening at an incredible rate. We now have more than 20 Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealerships in 11 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces supporting Volvo VNR Electric deployments.”

General Truck Sales is a four-time Volvo Trucks Dealer of the Year award recipient, the news release stated.

Additionally, the dealer’s service team has two technicians at each location that have been fully trained and equipped to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs for trucks in operation. General Truck Sales also has a 50kW electric vehicle charger at each location with multiple outlets to provide flexibility in charging locations.

“We see the freight transportation industry’s acceleration towards alternative fuel and zero-emissions vehicles and are excited to help Midwestern fleets as they move towards the future of heavy-duty transport,” Steve Bassett, president of General Truck Sales, said. “Achieving the Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer designation has been a guiding goal for our leadership team, so our two newest facilities in Pendleton and Toledo were actually designed to support a future expansion into electric vehicles. Our more progressive customers see the emerging need and value of reducing their carbon footprint and are getting increased requests from the shippers they work for to make the transition to zero-tailpipe emission battery-electric trucks.”

Both the Pendleton and Toledo locations have two dedicated service bays with diagnostic tools to service battery-electric trucks, including the personal protective equipment for the technicians working with the high-voltage systems, according to the news release.