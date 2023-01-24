Fleet Advantage expands senior leadership by promoting 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fleet Advantage’s Katerina Jones has been promoted to chief marketing officer, and Matt de Aguiar has been promoted to chief operating officer.

The announcements were made at the end of December.

Jones has been a member of Fleet Advantage for more than eight years and has more than 20 years of “client-centric experience,” a news release stated.

“She plays a role in Fleet Advantage through strategic campaigns and customer programs. Jones received numerous awards in 2022 and was recently named a 2022 Top Woman in Equipment Finance by Monitor magazine,” according to the news release. “In addition to her marketing responsibilities, Katerina will also continue to be involved with advancing the company’s business development and customer relations efforts.”

De Aguiar was previously Fleet Advantage’s Chief Strategist to the CEO, where he was focused on increasing collaboration, workflow discipline and overseeing internal and external processes, the news release stated.

He has experience with high growth companies with a background in private equity and public accounting. De Aguiar has been with Fleet Advantage for almost three years and “has helped the company to address some systemic challenges while fostering greater collaboration between teams and ongoing projects,” according to the company officials.

In his new role, de Aguiar will be tasked with improving internal processes and ensuring the company has the systems and processes in place to support its growing business and provide exceptional customer service to clients.

“We are extremely proud of Matt, Katerina, and our entire team, as their commitment to industry excellence has been on full display and are incredibly excited about the prospects of things to come in 2023,” Brian Holland, president and CEO of Fleet Advantage, said. “Matt has consistently demonstrated his business acumen and ability to simplify, streamline and enhance our workflows, having championed numerous process improvements; while Katerina has been instrumental in helping our sales team penetrate new accounts and secure multiple awards for the company.”