Women In Trucking Association announces 2023 Content Advisory Council

PLOVER, Wis. – The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced its 2023 Content Advisory Council.
The goal of WIT’s Content Advisory Council is “to provide guidance and counsel regarding relevant and meaningful content for WIT’s annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo, as well as various communication channels, such as its Redefining the Road magazine, weekly e-newsletter, and social media platforms,” a news release stated.
“It’s critical that WIT provides relevant, practical, useful information to our members and the industry at-large through our various communication channels,” Brian Everett, group editorial director and publisher of Redefining the Road magazine and strategy advisor to WIT, said. “We rely heavily on this powerhouse group of industry experts to help guide, formulate and validate the content we produce and distribute.”
The 2023 Women In Trucking Content Advisory Council is comprised of the following industry leaders:
- Melissa Addis, producer, Commercial Underwriters Insurance Agency.
- Niki Bolton, chief strategic operations officer, American Truck & Rail Audits.
- Laura Duryea, manager of recruiting, retention and driver development, Boyle Transportation.
- Madeleine Frume, CEO, Koppur Trailer & Chassis.
- Molly Gibson, vice president of sales operations, CDLLife.
- Vanessa Hernandez, director of carrier resources, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.
- Malaina Hudson, CPIM, director, Supply Chain Systems, Hillebrand.
- Jeana Hysell, senior safety consultant, J.J. Keller & Associates.
- Jerri Jarvis, safety analyst, Cheeseman.
- Kesha Jones, senior director of HR, Total Transportation of Mississippi.
- Kelly Kirkpatrick-Lee, truck audits manager, American Truck & Rail Audits.
- Rachel Kremm, vehicle programs project engineer, Kodiak.
- Angelika Mangino, driver recruitment and engagement manager, Clean Harbors.
- Mark Mariano, director, SRS Distribution Inc.
- Samantha McCracken, strategic operations manager, Bridgestone Americas Inc.
- Josh Mecca, director of recruiting, American Central Transport.
- Claire Mules, president, Assurance Resources Inc.
- Martha Payne, attorney, Benesch, Friedlander, Copland & Aronoff LLP.
- Kristin Ridley, marketing communications manager, Rihm Kenworth.
- Amber Roy, executive vice president & chief operating officer, Triumph Business Capital.
- Laura Sayers, senior director of marketing, TRANSFLO.
