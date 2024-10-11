Get ready to learn: NMFTA announces significant updates to NMCF; offers ClassIT+ and API sessions this fall

Alexandria, Va. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc (NMFTA) has announced that significant updates will be made to the National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) in 2025, including changes that will enhance the technologies that utilize NMFC data and an upgrade to the online tool, ClassIT.

Additionally, a new application programming interface (API) will be introduced to offer users improved access to the most current NMFC data, providing a more streamlined and efficient experience.

“The goal is always to simplify the classification system for users and to incorporate technology as much as possible in the day-to-day functions of the system,” said Sean Greenberg. “Whether you’re a shipper, carrier, or 3PL, ClassIT+ next-gen API offering will help businesses elevate as they seek ways to streamline operations, future-proof IT infrastructure, or enhance code accuracy.”

According to the NMFC, the current NMFC system is complex and can be confusing. The re-imagination aims to simplify it, improve user experience, increase classification efficiency and reduce friction between shippers, carriers, and 3PLs.

According to a media release, the NMFTA will offer three listening sessions this November and December to update users on all changes. The November session will unveil the new ClassIT+ system, while the December session will focus on the latest API, designed to seamlessly integrate the most up-to-date NMFC data into companies’ existing systems.

Anyone who ships less-than-truckload (LTL) freight is encouraged to register for the following:

November 6, 2024: 11:00 am-12:00 pm EST.

November 7, 2024: 2:00-3:00 pm EST.

December 4, 2024: 1:00-2:00 pm EST.

Each session will include Joe Ohr, chief operating officer, Sean Greenberg, director of engineering and Holly Taylor, director of product for NMFTA.

Attendees will learn about the following key points in each session:

Exploring the New ClassIT+ User Experience and the Future of Freight Classification (November). Showcasing an overview of the new ClassIT+ and its significance to the industry. Reviewing new vital features that will provide fast, accurate classification. Exploring the “A Day in the Life” demo. Examining usability and application from phone to tablet to laptop. Discussing how the new classification changes drive these innovations.

Exploring the New ClassIT+ API, the Next Evolution in Data Management (December). Introducing the new ClassIT+ API technology. Reviewing how the API enhances data accuracy, security, and reliability. Explore key features and benefits. Discussing best practices and preparation for integrating the ClassIT+ API into existing systems.

All professionals interested in attending can visit the ClassIT+ and API Listening Sessions page to learn more about the sessions and access additional NMFTA resources to help prepare for the upcoming changes. To learn more about NMFTA, visit www.nmfta.org.