Truckstop and OOIDA team up for owner-operator advancement in exclusive collaboration

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop and OOIDA (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association) have established an exclusive collaboration to provide tools that help protect and grow owner-operator businesses.

“We’re thrilled that Truckstop has teamed up with OOIDA as their exclusive load board partner,” said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to putting owner-operators first by empowering them to manage, protect and grow their businesses like never before.”

According to a press release on the partnership, as part of the collaboration, OOIDA has designated Truckstop as its exclusive load board partner, further solidifying the company’s reputation as the most trusted freight network.

“For nearly three decades, owner-operators have trusted Truckstop to help manage, safeguard and expand their businesses, the release noted,” the release said. “As experts in the fight against fraud, Truckstop has implemented numerous security enhancements to build the most trusted network in freight.”

For owner-operators, access to quality freight at fair rates is critical, but so is knowing that the freight is legitimate and that the brokers and shippers are quality.

“Over the years, Truckstop has continually demonstrated its dedication to empowering owner-operators and small fleet truckers,” said Todd Spencer, president of OOIDA. “When rampant freight fraud hit the trucking industry a few years ago, Truckstop swiftly dedicated significant efforts and resources to protect small business truckers,” “With OOIDA’s 50 years of advocacy for owner-operators and Truckstop’s longstanding commitment to small carriers, this partnership is a natural fit.”

To learn more about Truckstop’s exclusive partnership with OOIDA, please visit here.