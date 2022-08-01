GLS US expands LTL services to Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — GLS US, a shipping company that offers parcel and freight delivery services to nine states across the West, will be expanding its less than truckload freight services to the Colorado market, the company announced on July 28.

The move will allow Colorado’s population of more than 5 million consumers to access the company’s modern approach to regional next-day LTL services, the news release stated.

“We are incredibly thrilled to announce our expansion,” GLS US Chief Operating Officer for Freight Service Joe Bartone said. “The need for reliable, quick shipping services is felt across the nation, and the GLS US team is dedicated to fulfilling it in the best way possible. The Colorado move was a pivotal one for our LTL offering. Colorado is the gateway to the West and this expansion helps solidify our West Coast Terminal Network.”