Goodyear appoints Nicole Gray to replace Gary VanderLind

AKRON, Ohio—Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced the upcoming retirement of Gary VanderLind, its senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Following his departure, Goodyear’s Nicole Gray will be his replacement, according to a news release.

Before joining Goodyear in 2016, Gray was a partner at McDonald Hopkins, where she collaborated with employers on a range of business and workforce issues, including litigation defense and talent strategy development.

Gray led the company’s global labor and employment team once she became joined Goodyear. She eventually became a part of the senior human resources in leadership roles.

“In Nicole Gray, we have an exceptionally qualified leader who is ready to take on the critical role of senior vice president and chief human resources officer,” said Goodyear Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Stewart. “Since joining Goodyear in 2016, Nicole has proven herself to be forward-thinking, strategic and collaborative. In both her legal and HR leadership roles, Nicole has been instrumental to critical people strategies around the world. She is the right Human Resources leader to help deliver on our Goodyear Forward plan as we navigate the increased complexity of our labor landscape, attract and develop talent, and advance our Global HR function.”

Commenting on VanderLind’s departure from Goodyear, Stewart stated, “Gary has been part of the culture and fabric of Goodyear for nearly 40 years, starting in our company-owned retail business and then pursuing a path in Human Resources. There is nothing more important to Goodyear than our associates, and Gary has been instrumental in building organizational capability and associate engagement, whether at manufacturing plants, in our businesses, or his most recent role leading the function globally. It has been my pleasure to work with Gary, and I’m truly happy for him to embrace the next chapter of life with his family.”