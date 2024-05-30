TA Express opens Louisiana location with 31 truck parking spots

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A new TravelCenters of America is open in Grambling, Louisiana.
The TA Express Grambling facility offers traveling motorists and professional drivers amenities that include a convenience store that serves hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise, a hot deli, six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid, 16 gasoline fueling positions, 31 truck parking space with more coming soon, 35 car parking spaces, two private showers, laundry and a dog park.
An additional amenity, Jimmy John’s, will be added and operating in September.
