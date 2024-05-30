TravelCenters of America kickoffs annual effort to boost Truckers Relief Fund

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA) is hosting its annual Round-Up campaign to aid the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF).

From now until Wednesday, July 31, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. The additional funds collected will go directly to supporting professional truck drivers who are unable to work due to illness or injury. The previous year’s Round-Up campaign successfully raised more than $150,000, according to a news release.

“We are so grateful for the support TravelCenters of America provides in helping our driver community,” said Donna Kennedy, SCF’s executive director. “Our safety net is only as strong as our amazing partners and sponsors, and we have the best.”

Besides assisting drivers in financial distress, the SCF provides multiple benefits for the professional driving community. These include programs for tobacco cessation, guidance on health and wellness, complimentary vaccines and cancer prevention screening tests.

Since 2010, TA has generated more than $3 million through various campaigns and initiatives in support of the SCF

“This organization is an invaluable safety net for professional drivers when they’re experiencing a difficult time in their life,” said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. “We are grateful to our generous guests who recognize the value SCF brings to these incredibly hard-working men and women during their time of need.”

Visit ta-petro.com throughout the months of June and July to read testimonials of how the SCF has helped drivers get back on the road.