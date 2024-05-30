C.H. Robinson’s Carrier of the Year winners announced

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Third-party logistics giant C.H. Robinson has announced 24 winners of its annual Carrier of the Year Awards.
According to a news release, the winners “stood out for their operational excellence,” in addition to their “adoption of technology to enhance efficiencies, growth in the volume of freight hauled.”
C.H. Robinson also noted that these carriers showed resiliency in an ever-challenging freight market.
The winners were selected from the company’s network of 450,000 contract carriers on its platform.
The three-day, annual ceremony honoring these carriers will take place from May 29-31 at the C.H. Robinson headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
“Over the past year and beyond, the truck driving community has been resilient in overcoming different challenges, learning to adapt and persevere in the face of adversity which is a testament to their strength and determination,” said Michael Castagnetto, president of North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson. “We’re excited to celebrate these outstanding carriers in person to pay tribute to how important they are to us and the economy. Looking ahead, we will continue to introduce innovative ways for carriers to succeed in all business cycles, including offerings that enable them to quickly book freight, get paid quickly, leverage the latest technology and receive support from our dedicated experts.”
The 2024 Carrier of the Year winners are:
- ABR Transport Inc. — Sacramento, California
- Acme Truck Line Inc. — Gretna, Louisiana
- Barrera’s Express — South Gate, CACRST, The Transportation Solution – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Darrough Transportation Inc. — Beech Grove, Indiana
- Day To Day Logistics Inc. — Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
- Estes Express — Richmond, Virginia
- Gabriela Transport Services — Kitchener, Ontario, Canada
- Garesp – Phoenix
- GL Logistics – Apodaca, Nuevo León, México
- McGuire Transportation Inc. — Temple, Texas
- Old Dominion Freight Line — Thomasville, North Carolina
- Pahoa Express Inc — Clinton Township, Michigan
- Paveway Express — Greenville, SCRBX Inc. – Strafford, Missouri
- Rodrial USA LLC — Houston
- Skyline Fleet Inc. — Stockton, California
- Southeastern Freight Lines — Lexington, South Carolina
- Sunrise Trucking Inc. — French Camp, California
- Takata Trans Inc. — Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania
- Timmons Transit — Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Transco Lines, Inc. — Russellville, Arkansas
- Trucks For You Inc. — Muskogee, Oklahoma
- Zana Transportation Services Inc. — Tucson, Arizona
“I am honored to be named a Carrier of the Year and to be recognized for efforts to grow and evolve my business in new and exciting ways,” said Terry Wallace of Transco Lines. “Last year, we booked nearly 70% of our loads digitally with C.H. Robinson. Not only have digital capabilities introduced by the company added another layer of efficiency and convenience, but we have established a strong relationship with our account rep, who is always available to help us work through challenges while looking out for our best interests.”
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.