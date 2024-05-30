C.H. Robinson’s Carrier of the Year winners announced

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Third-party logistics giant C.H. Robinson has announced 24 winners of its annual Carrier of the Year Awards.

According to a news release, the winners “stood out for their operational excellence,” in addition to their “adoption of technology to enhance efficiencies, growth in the volume of freight hauled.”

C.H. Robinson also noted that these carriers showed resiliency in an ever-challenging freight market.

The winners were selected from the company’s network of 450,000 contract carriers on its platform.

The three-day, annual ceremony honoring these carriers will take place from May 29-31 at the C.H. Robinson headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

“Over the past year and beyond, the truck driving community has been resilient in overcoming different challenges, learning to adapt and persevere in the face of adversity which is a testament to their strength and determination,” said Michael Castagnetto, president of North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson. “We’re excited to celebrate these outstanding carriers in person to pay tribute to how important they are to us and the economy. Looking ahead, we will continue to introduce innovative ways for carriers to succeed in all business cycles, including offerings that enable them to quickly book freight, get paid quickly, leverage the latest technology and receive support from our dedicated experts.”

The 2024 Carrier of the Year winners are:

ABR Transport Inc. — Sacramento, California

Acme Truck Line Inc. — Gretna, Louisiana

Barrera’s Express — South Gate, CA CRST, The Transportation Solution – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Darrough Transportation Inc. — Beech Grove, Indiana

Day To Day Logistics Inc. — Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Estes Express — Richmond, Virginia

Gabriela Transport Services — Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

Garesp – Phoenix

GL Logistics – Apodaca, Nuevo León, México

Apodaca, Nuevo León, México McGuire Transportation Inc. — Temple, Texas

Old Dominion Freight Line — Thomasville, North Carolina

Pahoa Express Inc — Clinton Township, Michigan

Paveway Express — Greenville, SC RBX Inc. – Strafford, Missouri

Rodrial USA LLC — Houston

Skyline Fleet Inc. — Stockton, California

Southeastern Freight Lines — Lexington, South Carolina

Sunrise Trucking Inc. — French Camp, California

Takata Trans Inc. — Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania

Timmons Transit — Jonesboro, Arkansas

Transco Lines, Inc. — Russellville, Arkansas

Trucks For You Inc. — Muskogee, Oklahoma

Zana Transportation Services Inc. — Tucson, Arizona

“I am honored to be named a Carrier of the Year and to be recognized for efforts to grow and evolve my business in new and exciting ways,” said Terry Wallace of Transco Lines. “Last year, we booked nearly 70% of our loads digitally with C.H. Robinson. Not only have digital capabilities introduced by the company added another layer of efficiency and convenience, but we have established a strong relationship with our account rep, who is always available to help us work through challenges while looking out for our best interests.”