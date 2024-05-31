TheTrucker.com
Truck Safety Coalition’s series aims to bring awareness to underride crashes

Truck Safety Coalition’s series aims to bring awareness to underride crashes
The partnership between Truck Safety Coalition (TSC) and the Lexington Police Department in Lexington, Ky., is bringing awareness to underride crashes through TSC's TRUCK (Training to Renew Underride Crash Knowledge) Safety Roadshows series.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Truck Safety Coalition (TSC) recently announced its partnership with the Lexington Police Department (LPD) in Lexington, Kentucky, in hopes of raising awareness of underride safety. With its nationwide initiative on road safety, TRUCK (Training to Renew Underride Crash Knowledge), the series is moving forward. 

The first training session was held on May 23 in Lexington. 

Underride crashes, which is when a passenger vehicle slides under a tractor-trailer, sometimes resulting in catastrophic injuries and fatalities.

The Executive Director of Truck Safety Coalition, Zach Cahalan, stated, “Underride crashes represent a serious threat to public safety. Together, [TSC and LPD] we are taking proactive steps to mitigate the risks associated with these tragic crashes.” 

The TRUCK Safety Roadshows series, which was made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation grant funding, aims to improve the knowledge of Kentuckians by being able to identify an underride crash, providing proper documentation and correctly reporting it to law enforcement, according to a news release.

The news release also notes that the state of Kentucky’s truck crash fatalities have surged 88% since 2014. This is the rate despite underride crashes being chronically under-reported, according to the TSC.

For more information about TRUCK Safety Roadshows, please visit: www.trucksafety.org/trucksafetyroadshows

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

