Truck Parking Club hits 400 locations around US

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Truck Parking Club, known as the “Airbnb” of big rig parking, has passed 400 property member locations around the country.

According to a news release, these properties collectively offer tens of thousands of truck parking spaces nationwide and are instantly reservable.

“The truck parking shortage is a widely acknowledged issue in the industry,” the news release states. “Consequently, solutions to this problem garner significant support, evidenced by the bipartisan backing of bills like the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. However, constructing new truck parking facilities remains both time-consuming and expensive, often costing $100,000 to $200,000 per space and taking years to complete.”

With driver’s frequently citing parking as one of their biggest challenges, faster and more cost-effective solutions are essential.

“Truck Parking Club is proud to be part of the solution by adding new parking capacity in an affordable, efficient and scalable manner,” according to the news release. “Each week, we add hundreds of new parking spaces to our network that were never publicly available, and we anticipate this growth rate will continue to accelerate.”

Truck Parking Club executives say they couldn’t have reached 400 members without the combined effort of everyone on their team.

“From our customer service team made up of former drivers answering every customer call personally, to our property team crisscrossing the country in our vans putting up signage at properties, to our tech team responding rapidly to bugs that arose, getting to this point is a testament to our ability to work together and our dedication to being a big part of solving this problem,” the news release states. “While this is a significant milestone in our journey, we’re still a long way off from having a meaningful impact on this critical issue. Luckily, our team shows no signs of slowing down.”