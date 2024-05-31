Man charged with insurance fraud after lying about rigs’ location

WARREN TOWNSHIP., N.J. — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud after he allegedly lied to his insurance company about where eight rigs were stored in order to save his company money on premiums.
According to a news release from Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Rajinder S. Randhawa, 36, of Raspberry Trail, Warren Township, New Jersey, listed eight fuel tanker trucks as being garaged in Bridgewater, New Jersey, on the company’s July 2023 commercial auto insurance policy application. However, the trucks were actually located in Linden, New Jersey, about 40 miles away.
“By stating the trucks were being garaged in Bridgewater instead of Linden on the insurance application, Rajinder Randhawa, the purchaser of the insurance policy, paid a much lower premium on the policy,” the news release states. “The difference in the premium between what was paid and what would have been owed to the insurance company in a six-month time frame was approximately $231,431.00.”
