Man charged with insurance fraud after lying about rigs’ location

By John Worthen -
A New Jersey man connected with a trucking company has been arrested for insurance fraud.

WARREN TOWNSHIP., N.J. — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud after he allegedly lied to his insurance company about where eight rigs were stored in order to save his company money on premiums.

According to a news release from Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Rajinder S. Randhawa, 36, of Raspberry Trail, Warren Township, New Jersey, listed eight fuel tanker trucks as being garaged in Bridgewater, New Jersey, on the company’s July 2023 commercial auto insurance policy application. However, the trucks were actually located in Linden, New Jersey, about 40 miles away.

“By stating the trucks were being garaged in Bridgewater instead of Linden on the insurance application, Rajinder Randhawa, the purchaser of the insurance policy, paid a much lower premium on the policy,” the news release states. “The difference in the premium between what was paid and what would have been owed to the insurance company in a six-month time frame was approximately $231,431.00.”

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

