Great Dane strengthens executive team with key appointment

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Great Dane is appointing Robert P. France as executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

“Rob has a wealth of experience growing businesses that place people at the center of an organization’s strategy. He’s a passionate and authentic leader and I’m excited about the new dimension he brings to Great Dane,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO. “We want to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest talent and Rob will help build a strategy that meets the needs of our growing business while supporting the family culture that makes Great Dane a place where people are proud to work.”

According to a company press release, France will partner with Great Dane’s leadership to shape a talent strategy that supports the company’s growing business while strengthening the company’s core values and family-focused culture.

New Role Will Provide Guidance for Shaping Talent Strategy

Before joining Great Dane, France worked in leadership roles at Corning Incorporated for twenty-three years. He served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer where he was responsible for leading the global human resources function across five businesses, with employees in 44 countries, including more than seventy global manufacturing plants. During his tenure, he helped grow Corning’s global workforce from 25,000 to 63,000 employees, the fastest and most successful expansion in the company’s 170-year history.

In addition to his experience at Corning, France previously held human resources leadership positions with global manufacturing companies Appleton Papers, Harley-Davidson, Pepsi-Cola, and Smithfield Foods.

“Great Dane has a 125-year history of innovation and I’m looking forward to helping create the next chapter of the company’s story,” France said. “Great Dane’s belief that the employee is the center of everything and its commitment to growth through greatness is what drew me to the company. I believe I can help Great Dane achieve something very special in its next phase.”

France earned his bachelor’s degree from Elizabethtown College and a master’s degree in industrial and labor relations from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).