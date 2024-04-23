Gunther Hochapfal joins Grote Industries in regional sales

AVON, New York — Grote Industries and Star Safety Technologies have announced the appointment of Gunther Hochapfel as the new regional sales manager at Star.

Hochapfel brings with him over 18 years of experience in the safety and warning technology industry, according to a news release.

Hochapfel previously served as a sales leader and applications specialist at a Canadian warning light manufacturer for nearly two decades.

“His tenure there was marked by significant contributions to the industry, including playing a pivotal role in driving the evolution of the Canadian marketplace from strobe to LED warning lights,” the news release states. “Notably, Hochapfel developed highly successful snowplow warning light programs for various ministries of transportation across Canada, showcasing his innovative approach and technical expertise.”

In his new role, Hochapfel will leverage his extensive experience and deep-rooted connections in the Canadian market.

“We are confident that Gunther’s leadership and industry knowledge will propel our company to new heights,” said Doug Richardson, nationals sales manager at Star Safety Technologies. “His appointment reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge safety solutions and unparalleled service to our clients.”