TCA President Jim Ward: Impacting the Industry

Jim Ward, president of the Truckload Carriers Association, recently shared his thoughts on the association’s 2024 convention, held March 23-26 in Nashville, Tennessee.

As I reflect on the remarkable gathering we had in late March at the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) annual convention, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for our resilient community. This event not only brought us together, but it also shone a light on the collective efforts and individual contributions that drive our industry forward.

We were privileged to honor individuals and their companies who have dedicated years of service and leadership. Dave Williams, our TCA chairman for the past year, has been exemplary in his role, steering us through challenges with insight and determination. His ability to connect and communicate effectively has been instrumental in identifying and implementing practical solutions for our industry.

We also recognized our members who have stepped into leadership roles on committees, task forces, and through their industry engagement have helped to recruit new members into the association. Their leadership truly guides everything we do within the walls of the TCA.

This uptick in engagement is crucial as we continue to grow our membership value proposition through expanded resources and educational initiatives, like the integration of NATMI certification materials into our TCA course offerings and the introduction of our new online learning platform. These enhancements not only increase accessibility, but they also enrich our members’ professional development.

The launch of the Elevate program highlights our commitment to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders. With the support of Tenstreet, this initiative promises to cultivate the next generation of leaders within our industry.

Our advocacy efforts have been robust, with strategic alignments and active participation in legislative discussions that shape our industry. The recent study from the Clean Freight Coalition on the electrification of the trucking industry underlines our commitment to environmental stewardship and active collaboration with lawmakers and regulators to that end.

In closing, I want to extend my deepest thanks to all who attended and contributed to the success of our annual meeting. Your continued engagement and feedback are vital as we strive to provide value

and support to every member of our community. I look forward to the opportunities and challenges

that lie ahead, confident that together, we will continue to drive our industry forward.

Written by Jim Ward, president of the Truckload Carriers Association