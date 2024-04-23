Service One Transportation renews with EPA’s SmartWay

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Service One Transportation has submitted and received approval for its current data submission to the SmartWay Transport Partnership, a collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the transportation/logistics industry.

The SmartWay Transport Partnership provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains, according to a news release.

Service One Transportation will continue to contribute to the partnership’s savings of 379 million barrels of oil, $52 billion on fuel costs and 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million short tons of NOx and 114,000 short tons of particulate matter, the news release notes.

This is the equivalent of the annual electricity use in 24 million homes.

“For more than a decade, Service One Transportation has been a proud participant in the SmartWay Transport Partnership. Our mission to provide our customers with superior service while at the same time being a sustainability leader in transportation only reinforces our commitment to the SmartWay Partnership,” said Mike Myszewski, vice president of operations and logistics at Service One Transportation.

Developed jointly in early 2003 by the EPA and Charter Partners, the SmartWay program has been making significant strides in promoting sustainability and reducing environmental impact for the past 20 years.

“Represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, the American Trucking Associations and Business for Social Responsibility, this program has become a leading example of successful collaboration between the government and private sectors,” the news release states.

The partnership currently has nearly 4,000 members, including shippers, logistics companies, trucks, rail, barge and multimodal carriers.