Hale Trailer names America’s Top 15 truck stops

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What’s the “best” truck stop in the U.S.?

Ask 100 different truck drivers and you’ll probably get at least a dozen answers, if not more. There are hundreds of truck stops across the country. For drivers, they’re much more than just a place to park overnight and fuel up. They’re also places to eat, bathe and socialize with other drivers.

Hale Trailer has conducted a study to identified what could be the 15 best truck stops in the country.

Each score is based out of a five-star ranking, with the overall rank devised of four categories. Following is a breakdown of the four primary categories (plus a bonus category) and the individual factors for each:

Online reviews : Hale Trailer compiled data from the average truck stop review data across the review platforms Yelp, Google and TripAdvisor.

: Hale Trailer compiled data from the average truck stop review data across the review platforms Yelp, Google and TripAdvisor. National Monument Vicinity Score : Data was pulled from Google Maps to identify the total number of national parks/monuments in a 20–mile radius to determine activity scores.

: Data was pulled from Google Maps to identify the total number of national parks/monuments in a 20–mile radius to determine activity scores. Food Offering Score : Looks at what truck stops offer, from processed food on the shelves to a full restaurant experience.

: Looks at what truck stops offer, from processed food on the shelves to a full restaurant experience. Amenity Offering Score : Similar to the food offering score, this category helped classify the rank for the truck stop based on the amenities offered such as showers and truck washes to gyms and movie theaters.

: Similar to the food offering score, this category helped classify the rank for the truck stop based on the amenities offered such as showers and truck washes to gyms and movie theaters. Unique Attraction Bonus Score: This is a bonus category that can add up to one point to the total score. Hale Trailer considered this score based on any unique, one-of-a-kind experiences that truck stop may offer.

The following 15 truck stops topped the list:

“We are honored and humbled to be selected as the top truck stops to visit,” said Heather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing of the Iowa 80 Group, which also owns the Kenly 95 Petro. “Our goal is to provide a place where drivers can refuel, refresh and relax before they have to hit the road again. We want them to think of Iowa 80 and Kenly 95 as their homes away from home.”