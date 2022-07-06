TheTrucker.com
Section of I-65 in Kentucky closed for bridge repairs

By The Associated Press
Section of I-65 in Kentucky closed for bridge repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A section of Interstate 65 in Louisville will be closed for more than a month, officials said.

Southbound lanes of the highway closed Tuesday night at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge and will remain closed for 48 days, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement.

Lane and ramp closures are also possible during weeknights and weekends at the I-64 East ramp to I-65 North, on I-64 East at the I-65 South overpass, at the I-65 North ramp to I-64 West, and at the I-65 South ramp to I-64 East and I-71 North.

The work will repair structural damage to a bridge on I-65 South within the Kennedy interchange that occurred in March when a coil of steel fell off a truck. The repairs include replacing some of the bridge’s beams and its driving surface.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.

