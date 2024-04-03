HDA Truck Pride member Southside Trailer Service acquires PBS Brake & Supply

ST. LOUIS — Long-time HDA Truck Pride member Southside Trailer Service has acquired PBS Brake & Supply, another HDA Truck Pride outlet.
HDA Truck Pride is North America’s largest independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket.
With more than 105 collective years of industry experience between the two companies, this acquisition expands the position of Southside Trailer Service along the Interstate 90 corridor from Erie, Pennsylvania, to Syracuse, New York, according to a news release.
“We are pleased that PBS Brake & Supply will remain an integral part of HDA Truck Pride, under the Southside Trailer banner,” said HDA Truck Pride CEO Tina Hubbard. “The dedication and cooperation exhibited by both Southside Trailer and PBS further emphasizes the strength of the independent aftermarket, focusing their efforts on synergy and shared values of keeping the customer front of mind and the culture of treating employees like family. Taking care of the customer drives success within our community.”
