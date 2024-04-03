Echo Global names 2023 LTL Carrier of the Year Award winners

CHICAGO — Echo Global Logistics has announced the winners of their annual LTL Carrier of the Year Award for 2023.

Since 2008, Echo has been recognizing a few carriers based on shipment growth, revenue growth, on time performance, communication, invoice accuracy, claims, customer service, responsiveness, website effectiveness and functionality, IT cooperation/integration and overall quality, according to a news release.

Winners are honored in three categories: National, Regional and Platinum.

National Carrier of the Year

Estes Express

Regional Carrier of the Year

Duie Pyle

Platinum Awards

Southeastern Freight Lines

Pitt Ohio

Sutton Transport

Roadrunner Freight

“All of the carriers that keep the supply chain industry moving deserve recognition for their outstanding efforts and dedication to quality service,” said Doug Waggoner, chief executive officer at Echo. “The Carrier of the Year awards are Echo’s way of honoring these exemplary organizations by highlighting a few of the best of the best. Congratulations to these hard-working professionals.”

Echo’s LTL Carrier of the Year is an organizational award given to carrier companies that best measure up to Echo’s own quality standards and core values as a business. Winners are chosen for outstanding service, commitment, and performance for Echo’s clients and employees.

“The carriers which dedicate their expertise to keeping shipments on the road and deliveries on time are an essential segment of our industry,” said Dave Menzel, president and chief operating officer at Echo. “Our LTL Carrier of the Year winners represent transportation excellence, and we thank them for their high caliber service and commitment to the supply chain.”