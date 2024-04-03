Arrest made after truck driver shot on I-65 in Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) Lowell Post Criminal Investigation Division has made an arrest in connection to the March 28 Interstate 65 shooting of a truck driver.

According to an ISP report, Donavon A. Brewer, 32, or Merrillville, Indiana, turned himself in to detectives on March 30.

Brewer has been charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

According to the original ISP report, the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes at the 224-mile marker near the Roselawn/Demotte exit to S.R. 10.

Based on the preliminary investigation, evidence shows that a semi driver was traveling southbound when he sustained a gunshot wound. Further details about a motive for the shooting weren’t provided.

Once troopers arrived at the scene, they immediately rendered first aid on the trucker until paramedics arrived.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis to undergo emergency treatment.

The truck driver’s identity has not been revealed.