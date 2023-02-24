Hurst, Resendiz join Echo Global Logistics, Roadtex Transportation executive teams

CHICAGO — Frank Hurst and Phil Resendiz have joined the executive teams at Echo Global Logistics, Inc. and Roadtex Transportation.

A former president of Roadrunner, Hurst joined Echo as the executive vice president of Less Than Truckload (LTL) shipping, spanning both Echo and Roadtex, according to a news release.

Resendiz, who was most recently regional vice president of operations at XPO Logistics, takes over as president of Roadtex.

“We look forward to having Frank leverage his leadership experience in this new role, overseeing our LTL business at Echo as well as at Roadtex,” Dave Menzel, president and chief operating officer at Echo, said. “Additionally, with Phil’s extensive operations experience, we’re glad to have him work closely with the Roadtex team to continue their growth, serving the temp-controlled market.”

Hurst joins Echo with more than 25 years’ leadership experience, organizing management teams with roles in LTL, distribution and the business solutions industry.

“I’m looking forward to working with Echo and Roadtex as we continue to grow both businesses,” Hurst said. “These organizations have proven time and again to be outstanding leaders in developing LTL solutions for shippers and I’m proud to now be a part of that effort.”

Resendiz brings 25 years of experience in freight management as well as certifications in business statistics, data and leadership, the news release noted.

He specializes in strategic planning and execution in addition to service and quality optimization.

Resendiz said he is looking forward to working with Roadtex co-founders Bruno Ciacciarelli and Bob Kelly “to build upon their vision and continue to grow the company.”

“We have a great opportunity to leverage Echo’s technology and resources as we pursue ongoing innovation at Roadtex for our clients,” he added.

Kelly said that “collaborating with Echo to foster our long-standing client relationships through our dedicated transportation network and national warehouse footprint continues to be a part of our vision.”