Volvo Trucks certifies more than 25 dealers to support VNR Electric Model customers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America is expanding its dealer network to support customers who have purchased the Volvo VNR Electric model.

More than 25 dealer locations across North America have completed the Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer program, according to a news release.

“The program is designed to ensure a comprehensive ecosystem of customer support for heavy-duty battery electric vehicle adoption,” the news release stated. “The certification program is designed as part of the Volvo LIGHTS project, during which TEC Equipment, Volvo Trucks’ largest West Coast dealer group, supported the first Volvo VNR Electric demonstration trucks in 2020.”

Certified EV dealers can assist customers in identifying and applying for grants and incentive funding on the federal, state and local levels to offset purchase costs, according to Volvo.

The Electric Performance Generator is a route planning tool that can help identify the ideal Volvo VNR Electric configuration for the customer’s operations and simulate real-world routes to validate operational feasibility.

The Electromobility Total Cost of Ownership Tool assists fleets in making fact-based decisions about the business impact of purchasing and operating battery-electric trucks.

The Vendor Direct Shipping program supports customers in finding the right charging infrastructure solution with the opportunity to procure mobile and fixed charging hardware solutions directly from Volvo Trucks dealers when they purchase Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

“Volvo Trucks’ goal is to build a robust coast-to-coast dealer support network for battery-electric trucks, and it is on track to certify numerous additional dealer locations across North America in 2023,” the news release stated. “Certified EV Dealers are located in 15 states and three Canadian provinces. To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website. To find a Volvo Trucks Certified EV dealership near you, visit the company’s Find a Dealer page.”