Video: Wyoming trooper has close call with tractor-trailer

RAWLINS, Wyo. — A Wyoming State Trooper (WHP) had a close call with a tractor-trailer on a snowy highway during the aftermath of a recent winter storm.

Dashcam footage shows the trooper, who was assisting on an accident call, walking toward his unit before he quickly leapt out of the path of a white semi-truck barreling down the median.

The truck finally came to a stop after hitting a large snowbank.

“One of our WHP Troopers nearly got hit by a commercial semi-tractor and trailer recently,” according to a Feb. 21 WHP Facebook post. “The near miss occurred near Rawlins, Wyoming, on Interstate 80. The tractor and trailer driver could not maintain control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway and into the median.”

The highway police said that no police or emergency personnel were hurt in the incident.

The trooper and the driver have not been identified at this time. No word if the tractor-trailer driver will be facing charges.

“Please remember that emergency personnel wants to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift,” the highway patrol said.