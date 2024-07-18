IANA president, CEO Joni Casey announces retirement

CALVERTON, Md. — After nearly three decades of leadership, Joni Casey has decided to call it quits effective the end of 2024.

For 27 years Casey has served as president and CEO of the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA).

Recently she announced via press release that she will be retiring at the end of 2024.

In response to this news, IANA’s Board of Directors has initiated a search to identify her successor, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of the organization’s mission, according to its release.

“It has been a privilege and an incredible opportunity to witness and contribute to the evolution and growth of the intermodal industry,” Casey said. “I am proud of IANA’s accomplishments on behalf of intermodalism and our members over the years. And I am deeply appreciative of the guidance and support I have received from the Board of Directors and the staff of the Association,” Casey added. “Their efforts have been instrumental to the organization’s success.”

According to the organization’s release, under Casey’s leadership, IANA has achieved significant milestones, notably the growth in membership from several hundred companies to more than 1,000; the creation and expansion of industry technology programs under its Intermodal Information Services; the Scholarship Program aimed at fostering the next generation of talent in freight and intermodal transportation, with cumulative awards exceeding $5.3 million; and the initiation of an industry Advocacy Program designed to increase the Association’s visibility before policymakers.

Casey is a career association executive, and prior to joining IANA was the Executive Director of the American Trucking Association’s Intermodal Council, and the President and CEO of the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA).

Trevor Ash, Chair of IANA’s Board of Directors and CEO of CIE Manufacturing, boasted of Casey’s accomplishments and career saying, “Joni’s transformative leadership has shaped IANA into a dynamic organization poised to address the evolving needs of the intermodal community. Her legacy is one of innovation, resilience, and steadfast commitment to advancingintermodal transportation.”