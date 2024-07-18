Hendrickson celebrates millionth installation of TIREMAAX system

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Not many companies can say unequivocally that it has done something 1 million times.

Hendrickson can.

The Ohio organization celebrated a significant achievement with its one-millionth TIREMAAX automatic tire pressure control system installation.

According to a release issued recently, this milestone installation was completed by Utility Trailer and sold to Kroger, highlighting the impact of TIREMAAX in the transportation industry.

“This milestone is more than a number; it’s a testament to Hendrickson’s commitment to quality, durability, and performance. We are proud to offer a product that not only meets but exceeds our customers’ expectations.,” said Matt Wilson, General Manager of Hendrickson Controls Business Unit.

TIREMAAX, an automatic tire pressure control system, helps maintain optimal tire pressure in commercial vehicles, reducing wear and tear on tires and improving fuel efficiency. It automatically monitors and adjusts tire pressure, ensuring that tires are always properly inflated, contributing to safer operations and extending tire life. TIREMAAX is a critical component that enhances transportation fleets’ reliability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness, aligning with the industry’s growing focus on efficiency and environmental responsibility.

“Utility Trailer is honored to be part of this historic moment with Hendrickson.,” said Steve Bennett, President and COO of Utility Trailer, shared his thoughts on the collaboration. “The TIREMAAX system is a critical component in our trailers, providing our customers reliability and peace of mind. All Kroger 3000R refrigerated trailers, with Cargobull TRUs, come with UTILITY TrailerConnect for both TIREMAAX monitoring and monitoring of the TRU and trailer health.”

“Kroger is dedicated to sustainability and efficiency in our operations,” said Dan Umphress, Kroger’s Manager of Fleet Services. The TIREMAAX system aligns with our values by ensuring optimal tire pressure, reducing wear and tear, and contributing to a greener footprint.”