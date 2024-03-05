IMC Logistics expands with purchase of American Pacific Transportation

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Marine drayage giant IMC Logistics has acquired American Pacific Transportation, a leading California-based drayage company.

This acquisition increases IMC’s position and truck capacity in California and across the West Coast, according to a news release.

“As a result of this acquisition, we will have more than 500 trucks in California, signifying our commitment to our customers in this region,” said Joel Henry, IMC’s CEO.

This growth will also result in two new locations for IMC in Lompoc and Calexico, California.

“The transition should be seamless,” Henry said. “We already have so much in common including 42+ years of dedicated expertise, similar values, a commitment to customer service as our top priority, and an eagerness to provide superior care and capacity for our growing client base.”

With locations in Calexico, Chino, Commerce, Lompoc and San Diego, California, American Pacific Transportation has been a provider of domestic rail and international harbor drayage, as well as regional truckload and dedicated distribution services, since 1976.