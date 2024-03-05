Mack Trucks features 3 Anthem models at ATA event

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks announced that three of its Mack Anthem models will be spotlighted at the 2024 American Trucking Associations (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) meeting. This year’s annual meeting takes place on March 4-7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

According to a news release, the Mack Anthem models on display feature the Mack GuardDog Connect that “proactively monitors various truck electronic control units (ECUs) and communicates with Mack OneCall 24/7 service support agents.” With this technology, the model will enable the quick diagnosis of issues, proactive repair scheduling and the confirmation of parts, all while the truck remains on the job.

Mack will also feature two Mack Anthem day cabs and one Mack Anthem 70-inch sleeper model at Mack booth No. 2213.

Specs for the Mack vehicles displayed in Mack booth No. 2213 at TMC 2024 will include the following:

Mack Anthem 6-by-4 Day Cab

Engine: Mack MP 8-415C, 415 horsepower, 1,650 pound feet of torque

Transmission: Mack mDRIVE 12-speed Overdrive automated manual transmission (AMT)

Front axle: Mack FXL12, 12,000 pound Taperleaf Suspension

Engine brake: Mack Powerleash

Features: Mack Maxlite 40EZ Air Suspension rated up to 40,000 pounds; Mack GuardDog Connect; and Bendix Wingman Fusion 2.0 front and side collision avoidance system.

Mack Anthem 6-by-4 Day Cab

Engine: Mack MP8SE-415, 415 horsepower, 1,650 pound feet of toque

Transmission: Mack mDRIVE 12-speed Overdrive AMT

Features: Mack Maxlite 40EZ Air Suspension rated up to 40,000 pounds.; Mack ClearTech One; Mack GuardDog Connect; Bendix Wingman Fusion 2.0 front and side collision avoidance system; and cab aero package.

Mack Anthem 6-by-4 70-inch- Stand-Up Sleeper

Engine: Mack MP8-445HE engine, 445 horsepower, 1,860 pound feet of torque

Engine Brake: Mack PowerLeash

Transmission: Mack mDRIVE 12-speed Overdrive AMT

Features: Mack Maxlite 40EZ Air Suspension rated up to 40,000 pounds.; Mack Command Steer; Mack MP8HE+ complete aerodynamic package; FlowBelow rear chassis fairing with wheel covers; Bendix Wingman Fusion 2.0 front and side collision avoidance system; Mack ClearTech One; and Mack GuardDog Connect

As part of the Mack GuardDog Connect bundle, customers can make parameter updates and software updates remotely through Mack Over The Air (OTA) remote programming solutions. Mack OTA is free for the first two years of ownership and can be extended by subscription following that time period.

For more information about the Mack Anthem, please visit Mack booth No 2213 at TMC 2024, your local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.