FMCSA offering grants for National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools members

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has opened grant applications for National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools (NAPFTDS) members.

The Commercial Motor Vehicles Operator Safety Training (CMVOST) Grant allows NAPFTDS members to use federal funding to pay for truck driving training for U.S. Military veterans, including National Guard members and Reservists and certain family members of veterans.

Refugees and people from underrepresented communities are also eligible to have truck driving training paid for by this grant.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, April 19.

Applicants must be either an accredited institution or a non-accredited institution listed on an Eligible Training Provider List under the workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program.

“FMCSA’s mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses,” agency officials state in a Notice of Funding Opportunity. “FMCSA’s program of awarding grants for operator safety training furthers that mission. The CMVOST grant program supports the Secretary’s strategic goals. Its purpose is to train individuals in the safe operation of commercial motor vehicles. This program will prioritize training for current or former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including National Guard and Reservists.”

FMCSA anticipates making approximately 15 awards. FMCSA will limit federal funding to a total amount of $200,000 per award.